Indiana limits eligibility for rapid COVID-19 tests

Rapid COVID-19 tests at Indiana state and local health department testing sites will only be available to individuals aged 18 and younger and symptomatic individuals aged 50 and older, according to new guidelines issued by the Department of Health Jan. 4.

The new rules were instituted to ensure students can stay in school and residents "who are most likely to need a monoclonal antibody are identified within the prescribed window in which they can be administered."

The state normally uses around 50,000 rapid tests a week, but shortages have led to sites receiving only 11,000 weekly.