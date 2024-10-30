Indiana hospital joins Vanderbilt group purchasing organization

Angola, Ind.-based Cameron Memorial Community Hospital recently joined the Vanderbilt Health Purchasing Collaborative, according to an Oct. 30 LinkedIn post from the program. 

The group purchasing organization is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Cameron Memorial joins a network of more than 120 hospitals in the program, which also includes 352 ASCs, more than 5,600 clinics, 83 long-term care facilities, 68 hospitality locations and 56 hospices across 48 states. 

The Vanderbilt Health Purchasing Collaborative aims to support the hospital with analytics and other resources, the post said. 

