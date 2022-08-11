Hiccups in supply chain are easing, forecasts show

The global supply chain could soon step out of the 18-monthslong storm of shortages and high costs, according to the Financial Times.
Here are three forecasts to be aware of:
- Data from freight company Freightos shows the price of shipping products by sea across the world has been decreasing since its peak in fall 2021. The weekly peak was reported at $11,109 on Sept. 10, 2021, and the most recent data shows the week ending Aug. 5 at $6,139, accounting for a fall of about 45 percent.
- Flexport, a corporation that tracks supply chain operations, has reported delivery flight times dropping lower than August 2021 times.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York calculations report supply chain pressures decreasing over the past two months amid historically high levels.