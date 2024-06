HealthTrust Performance Group, a group purchasing organization that serves about 1,800 hospitals and health systems, has tapped Jocelyn Bradshaw as its chief operating officer of GPO operations.

Before assuming the new role June 1, she was the company's senior vice president of strategic sourcing, according to a June 18 news release. Ms. Bradshaw, who has been at the company for 13 years, is replacing the former COO Michael Berryhill, who became president of GPO operations in October.