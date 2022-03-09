Hand sanitizer recalled over methanol presence 

Tennessee Technical Coatings Corp. recalled all lots of its hand sanitizer March 8 after an FDA analysis found methanol in the product.

Labeled "isopropyl alcohol antiseptic 75 percent," the affected product was distributed in 1-gallon plastic jugs to customers between April 2020 and August 2020.

Substantial methanol exposure can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system or death. The manufacturer has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall to date, according to the FDA notice.

Tennessee Technical Coatings is notifying distributors and customers by letter and telephone and arranging for return of all recalled products.