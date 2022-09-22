FDA loosens restrictions on naloxone distribution

The FDA is loosening requirements surrounding the distribution of naloxone to increase Americans' access to the opioid overdose antidote.

The FDA will not enforce certain Drug Supply Chain Security Act requirements for public health programs that distribute naloxone to underserved communities while the opioid public health emergency declaration is in effect, the agency said in guidance released Sept. 22.

The guidance comes about five months after President Joe Biden shared a formal plan with Congress to address the nation's addiction and drug overdose crisis, part of which called for increasing access to naloxone.

View the FDA's full guidance here.