COVID-19 testing sites across the country closed amid protests

COVID-19 testing sites have been closed across the country due to safety concerns with mass protests of police brutality, Politico reported.

COVID-19 testing sites in Pennsylvania, Florida, California and Illinois were closed in response to the protests. A few private testing sites in New York also closed or shortened their hours.

Minnesota's public labs were evacuated May 29 due to safety concerns, but resumed testing June 1, according to Politico.

CVS suspended 20 drive-thru testing sites, which each do about 50 tests per day. Walgreens temporarily closed two testing locations, citing protests as the reason.

Los Angeles closed all seven of its free COVID-19 testing sites May 30, and two of them reopened June 1, including one at Dodger Stadium that can test 6,000 people per day.

Illinois closed all 10 of its free community testing sites indefinitely. Philadelphia shut its nine testing sites on Monday. A popular site in Jacksonville, Fla. was also closed, Politico reported.



