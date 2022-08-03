Cardinal opens facility to boost lab kit production

Cardinal Health has opened a 110,000-square foot facility in East Hartford, Conn., to support the manufacturing and distribution of specimen collection kits, the company said Aug. 3.

The new centralized facility employs nearly 200 employees and will serve as the hub for Cardinal's Aero-Med business, which produces more than 50 million lab kits a year. It will replace the old lab kitting space in Glastonbury, Conn., which was 55,000 square feet and spanned across five buildings.

Cardinal said the warehouse will help support its healthcare customers by shipping condition-specific kits to patients' homes on behalf of health systems and payers.

"The East Hartford facility will not only help us further centralize our lab kitting services and expand our capabilities in this space, but also reinforces our commitment to providing patients the best possible care by optimizing operations for our customers," said Emily Berlin, vice president of marketing, strategy, commercial sales and operations at Cardinal Health.