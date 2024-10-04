Biden administration awards $367M to replenish PPE

The Biden administration awarded more than $367 million in contracts to bolster the Strategic National Stockpile with personal protective equipment, specifically isolation gowns, as part of an effort to prepare for future public health emergencies.

The recipients of the contracts are six companies, based across the country, according to an Oct. 3 HHS news release.

The initiative aims not only to ensure the availability of essential medical supplies but contribute to national security, support domestic manufacturing jobs and enhance U.S. response capabilities for public health crises, the release said.