BD to expand production of critical medical devices

Becton, Dickinson and Co. is increasing its U.S. manufacturing capacity for essential medical devices, including syringes, needles and IV catheters.

As part of a $10 million investment in 2024, new production lines for needles and syringes have been installed at BD's plants in Connecticut and Nebraska, with one line already operational, according to a Jan. 15 news release from the company.

BD is also investing $30 million in 2025 to expand IV catheter production at its Utah facility, following a $2 million investment in 2024 that increased output by 40 million IV catheters per year.