BD to expand production of critical medical devices

Alexandra Murphy

Becton, Dickinson and Co. is increasing its U.S. manufacturing capacity for essential medical devices, including syringes, needles and IV catheters. 

As part of a $10 million investment in 2024, new production lines for needles and syringes have been installed at BD's plants in Connecticut and Nebraska, with one line already operational, according to a Jan. 15 news release from the company. 

BD is also investing $30 million in 2025 to expand IV catheter production at its Utah facility, following a $2 million investment in 2024 that increased output by 40 million IV catheters per year. 

