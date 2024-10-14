Baxter imports IV fluids to relieve US shortages

Baxter International started to import IV fluids last week from two of its international manufacturing facilities to address supply shortages in the U.S.

In coordination with HHS, the FDA and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, Baxter said it has activated seven plants globally to increase inventory. Recent FDA authorization permits the temporary importation from five Baxter facilities located in Canada, China, Ireland and the U.K., covering 19 IV solution and dialysis production codes.

The company is also ramping up production and utilizing air and other transportation methods to expedite delivery, according to an Oct. 14 update from the company.

Baxter also said it is closely monitoring peritoneal dialysis supply levels, continuing to prioritize existing patients while requesting healthcare professionals limit new patient starts to pediatric cases and other medically necessary exceptions.