Baxter recalls Spectrum infusion pumps

Baxter Healthcare has issued a recall for some Spectrum infusion pumps due to a potential defect involving missing motor mounting screws, which could lead to interruptions, delays or incorrect dosing of medication.

The recall affects the Sigma Spectrum Infusion System V6 Platform and the Spectrum IQ Infusion System, according to a March 5 news release from the FDA.

Baxter has advised healthcare providers to immediately stop using the specified devices, adding that they should be returned for inspection and servicing. The FDA has classified the recall as high risk and is monitoring developments.

One injury has been reported.