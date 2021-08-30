Baxter in late-stage talks to buy Hillrom for $10B: WSJ

Baxter International is in advanced talks to buy Hillrom for roughly $10 billion, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

The deal values Hillrom at about $150 per share, the Journal reported Aug. 29. The Journal reported in July that Baxter offered to purchase the medical equipment maker for about $144 per share, an offer that Hillrom refused.

Those familiar with the matter told the Journal a deal could be reached by midweek.

Hillrom, which makes equipment such as hospital beds and patient monitoring devices, has a market capitalization of close to $9 billion, according to the Journal. Baxter is worth around $37 billion.

A spokesperson for Hillrom told Becker's the company doesn't comment on market speculation. Becker's has also reached out to Baxter for comment and will update this story accordingly.

