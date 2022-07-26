Bavarian Nordic weighs 24-hour emergency production after WHO monkeypox declaration

The world's only company with an authorized monkeypox vaccine, Bavarian Nordic, may soon be running 24/7 after the World Health Organization defined the current outbreak as a global health emergency, according to Bloomberg.

Over five days, the global case count of monkeypox infections rose from 16,836 to 18,095 as of July 25, according to CDC data. Out of the 75 countries that have reported monkeypox cases, the U.S. is No. 1 with 3,846 cases, which is nearly 20 percent of the world's case count.

As the outbreak worsens and vaccine supply runs short, the Denmark-based vaccine manufacturer told Bloomberg it's preparing to extend its operation hours and make more than its annual supply, which is 30 million doses.

The U.S. has ordered nearly 7 million doses of the company's monkeypox vaccine, Jynneos, to arrive in batches by mid-2023. Multiple states are reporting shortages, clinics are turning people away and some cities are prioritizing the first dose in the two-shot series as they wait for more vaccines.

"We have requested 35K doses & have only received 7,800," San Francisco's health department tweeted July 25.