Amazon fights to stop sales of counterfeit medical masks, overpriced hand sanitizer

As patients and consumers grow more concerned over the spread of the coronavirus, they have turned to Amazon to purchase supplies. However, many medical products being sold on Amazon are being falsely marketed, according to an investigation from The Wall Street Journal.

Many products, such as face masks, hand sanitizer and gloves, don't have the federal certifications for the safety standers they are promising. Additionally, some of the supplies are counterfeit or deceptively labeled while others are being up charged at extreme rates.

The WSJ found that more than 100 safety masks and respirators being marketed on Amazon were counterfeit or had unverifiable claims. In another example, a latex-free glove promised to "prevent coronavirus, flu and pneumonia." However, no consumer-grade glove can do that.

Prices for products on Amazon have surged at least 50 percent. The advocacy group U.S. PIRG Education Fund found a Purell sanitizer listing, which normally retails for $7.99, was being sold for as high as $49.95.

An Amazon spokesperson told WSJ the price gouging is "a clear violation of our policies, unethical, and in some areas, illegal." The company has removed 530,000 offers and suspended 2,500 accounts due to coronavirus-related price gouging. Additionally, Amazon has removed millions of listings for products with false claims about the virus.

More articles on supply chain:

US House forms supply chain caucus amid coronavirus outbreak

Becton Dickinson recalls infusion pumps linked to 55 injuries, 1 death

Massachusetts General prepping for coronavirus with warehouse of emergency supplies

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.