80% of healthcare data breaches from hacks, report finds

Hacking remains cause nearly 80% data breaches in healthcare, according to a new report from Forescout Technologies, a cybersecurity company.

The Oct. 29 report, titled "Unveiling the Persistent Risks of Connected Medical Devices," said 595 incidents were reported to HHS in 2023. The report analyzed more than 2 million devices across 45 healthcare delivery organizations in May and highlighted growing vulnerabilities associated with connected medical devices, particularly Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine workstations, Picture Archiving and Communication Systems, pump controllers and medical information systems.

DICOM, essential for storing and managing medical images, have become a safety concern as cyberattacks increase, the report said. It is common for healthcare organizations to use unencrypted communications for DICOM servers, which leaves sensitive image data vulnerable.

The research also identified 162 vulnerabilities affecting Internet of Medical Things devices, which cybercriminals often exploit to steal patient data or disrupt healthcare operations.