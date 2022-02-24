17 rapid COVID-19 tests approved for use at home 

- Small
The FDA released a list of 17 rapid COVID-19 at-home tests Feb. 22 that are authorized by the agency.
Here are the approved tests, in alphabetical order:
1. Abbott Diagnostics Scarborough: BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test
2. Abbott Diagnostics Scarborough: BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test
3. Access Bio: CareStart COVID-19 Antigen Home Test
4. ACON Laboratories: Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test
5. Becton, Dickinson and Company: BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test
6. Celltrion USA: Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test
7. Cue Health: Cue COVID-19 Test for Home and Over The Counter (OTC) Use
8. Detect: Detect Covid-19 Test
9. Ellume Limited: Ellume COVID-19 Home Test
10. iHealth Labs: iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test
11. InBios International: SCoV-2 Ag Detect Rapid Self-Test
12. Lucira Health: Lucira CHECK-IT COVID-19 Test Kit
13. Maxim Biomedical: MaximBio ClearDetect COVID-19 Antigen Home Test
14. OraSure Technologies: InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test
15. Quidel Corporation: QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test
16. SD Biosensor: COVID-19 At-Home Test
17. Siemens Healthineers:CLINITEST Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test