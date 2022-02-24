17 rapid COVID-19 tests approved for use at home 

The FDA released a list of 17 rapid COVID-19 at-home tests Feb. 22 that are authorized by the agency.

Here are the approved tests, in alphabetical order:

1. Abbott Diagnostics Scarborough: BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test

2. Abbott Diagnostics Scarborough: BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test

3. Access Bio: CareStart COVID-19 Antigen Home Test

4. ACON Laboratories: Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test

5. Becton, Dickinson and Company: BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test

6. Celltrion USA: Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test

7. Cue Health: Cue COVID-19 Test for Home and Over The Counter (OTC) Use

8. Detect: Detect Covid-19 Test

9. Ellume Limited: Ellume COVID-19 Home Test

10. iHealth Labs: iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test

11. InBios International: SCoV-2 Ag Detect Rapid Self-Test

12. Lucira Health: Lucira CHECK-IT COVID-19 Test Kit

13. Maxim Biomedical: MaximBio ClearDetect COVID-19 Antigen Home Test

14. OraSure Technologies: InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test

15. Quidel Corporation: QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test

16. SD Biosensor: COVID-19 At-Home Test

17. Siemens Healthineers:CLINITEST Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test