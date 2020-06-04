10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Brookdale Hospital Medical Center (New York City) seeks a supply chain manager.



Children's Healthcare of Atlanta seeks a supply chain manager.



Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif) seeks a supply chain manager.



Kearney (Neb.) Regional Medical Center seeks a supply chain tech.



OSF Healthcare System (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.



Parkland Health and Hospital System (Dallas) seeks a supply chain distribution tech.



Prisma Health (Richland County, S.C.) seeks a supply chain specialist.



Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.) seeks a supply chain sourcing manager.



Stanford (Calif.) Children's Health seeks a supply chain director.



University Health System (San Antonio, Texas) seeks a supply chain information systems manager.

