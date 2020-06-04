10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center (New York City) seeks a supply chain manager.
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta seeks a supply chain manager.
- Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif) seeks a supply chain manager.
- Kearney (Neb.) Regional Medical Center seeks a supply chain tech.
- OSF Healthcare System (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- Parkland Health and Hospital System (Dallas) seeks a supply chain distribution tech.
- Prisma Health (Richland County, S.C.) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.) seeks a supply chain sourcing manager.
- Stanford (Calif.) Children's Health seeks a supply chain director.
- University Health System (San Antonio, Texas) seeks a supply chain information systems manager.
More articles on supply chain:
Red Cross blood supply cut in half amid 'staggering' donor decline
Accuracy, access to at-home COVID-19 tests called into question
Medtronic heart pump recalled again after link to 4 patient deaths
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.
To receive the latest hospital and health system business and legal news and analysis from Becker's Hospital Review, sign-up for the free Becker's Hospital Review E-weekly by clicking here.