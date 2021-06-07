Walmart Health files plans to expand virtual care into 16 more states

Walmart Health's primary care medical group has filed paperwork to expand virtual care in 16 more states, Insider reported June 7.

Walmart told Insider the filings are related to the retail giant's telehealth push, not for its physical primary care clinics. Walmart Health's deal to buy virtual care provider MeMD, announced in May, is pending.



"We've expressed our interest in offering telehealth via an acquisition that is pending regulatory clearance, and these filings are related to that effort, not physical Walmart Health locations," the spokesperson told Insider.

In April, Walmart's primary care group MC Medical registered to operate in fourteen states: Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vermont. In May, MC Medical added Texas and Washington to the list, according to Insider.



In contrast, Walmart's physical clinic locations are located in Arkansas, Georgia and Illinois, and it has plans to expand into Florida this year, according to the report.