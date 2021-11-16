Viewpoint: What the AMA's health equity language guide got wrong

The recent American Medical Association and Association of American Medical Colleges language equity guide strays too far into the political, Conor Friedersdorf argued in The Atlantic Nov. 13

The Atlantic staff writer took issue with the health equity language guide, claiming that it is too political and tries to encourage left-wing ideology and language in physicians and medical professionals that may actually hinder communication with patients.

The guide was created to give physicians a common tongue with which to discuss issues pertaining to systemic inequality and educate them as to how these issues translate into a medical setting. It does this by acknowledging the power of language and the potentially harmful underlying assumptions many common phrases and words hold.

However, Mr. Friedersdorf pushes back on the guide's execution, stating that "the new guide is likelier to hinder equity than to advance it." He argues that health communication should center simplicity, economy and accuracy as opposed to politics. While he acknowledges that health disparities exist, he thinks the guide undermines the harsh realities of inequity by focusing on overcomplicated, activist language.

He spoke to Sally Satel, MD, a lecturer at Yale University's School of Medicine, who agreed with him.

"Most doctors don't have enough time to discharge the limited expertise that we do have, and [the AMA and AAMC] want us to become activists on matters where we don't have any expertise," she said.

Ultimately, Mr. Friedersdorf believes that physicians should communicate with their patients in accessible terms and leave politics outside their practices, and thinks the guide undermines both those positions.

Both AMA and AAMC leadership continue to stand firm behind the guide, with AAMC past chair J. Larry Jameson, MD, telling Mr. Friedersdorf: "We agree that it is important to convey accuracy in medicine and science. However, we also recognize that the words and phrases used can also cause unintended harm by reinforcing stereotypes or unconscious bias. In our commitment to health equity, it is important to review and adapt our terminology as we better understand its interpretations."