Urgent shift in pandemic strategy needed: Rockefeller Foundation

The global COVID-19 response should shift from crisis management to long-term control strategy urgently, according to a March 29 report from Duke University and the Rockefeller Foundation.

The report states that given the omicron variants' extreme transmissibility and partial immune evasion, the goal of vaccination has changed, and the World Health Organization's goal of achieving 70 percent primary coverage of vaccination may no longer be the best path. Instead, it suggests that the strategy should be shifted to focus on fully vaccinating and boosting the most vulnerable groups to minimize severe disease and death and free up hospital space.

The report calls for four main actions to be taken by national leaders and multilateral organizations: