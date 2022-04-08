Person-centered care is failing older people of color, low income groups

Listen
Older adults who are low income and non-white have more issues getting their preferences heard by health systems, according to a March 22 study.
The report published by the Center for Consumer Engagement in Health Innovation collected the responses of more than 12,000 patients over 50 years old regarding their experiences with the health system and whether they felt listened to. The report found several disparities in patient-centered care for older adults:
- About 1 in 4 Hispanic patients reported never having their preferences taken into account, and 17 percent of Black patients reported the same. This is compared to only 7 percent of White patients saying the same thing.
- Patients who reported never having their preferences taken into account were twice as likely to have incomes under the federal poverty line, at $12,140 annually per person or lower, compared to those who said health systems always take their preferences into account.
- High proportions of people on Medicaid reported that health systems never or sometimes take preferences into account.