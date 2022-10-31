New York health system shifts service line management structure

Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System is changing the management structure within several of its service lines, according to a statement shared with Becker's Oct. 31.

Four things to know:

1. The health system, which includes Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital, began managing intensive care unit physicians in September, and Olean General directly manages intensivists. Previously, a third-party company, Keystone Health Partners, managed the physicians in the ICU, the emergency department and staffed the hospitalists throughout UAHS.

2. In December, hospitalist services at Bradford Regional and Olean General will move directly under the full health system enterprise.

3. Also in December, a new third-party company will take over emergency operations. UAHS expects that current physicians and providers in the emergency department will transition to the new company.

4. UAHS said, "Through these initiatives, communication will improve throughout the organization and will allow leadership to enhance coordination between all departments. We’re excited to continue to reach toward our goal of creating an overall better patient experience and improving care while being fiscally responsible."