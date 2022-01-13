Morgan Health partners with Kaiser: 5 things to know

JPMorgan Chase's healthcare venture, Morgan Health, has formed a partnership with Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente. The effort will focus on health disparities.

Five things to know about the partnership:

1. Beginning this month, JPMorgan Chase's employees in California have access to Kaiser's coverage and care. Morgan Health and Kaiser will work together to collect and report health equity metrics for those employees, according to information JPMorgan Chase shared with Becker's Hospital Review.

2. Addressing health equity and disparities requires access to population data across the care continuum, which Kaiser can provide. In addition to health plan claims data sets, Kaiser can leverage its EHR system to provide analytics and insights, according to JPMorgan.

3. JPMorgan and Kaiser plan to jointly implement performance guarantees, linked to health equity, on a subset of quality measures for JPMorgan Chase employees in 2023.

4. JPMorgan said the partnership may focus on several clinical areas, including blood pressure control, routine vaccinations and screening for depression.



5. The organizations "share a common belief in accountability with reducing health disparities, and this is critical to improving overall health outcomes," JPMorgan said in a statement to Becker's. "We collectively envision that other payers, employers and healthcare stakeholders will follow suit in an effort to improve fairness and equity of the overall U.S. healthcare system."