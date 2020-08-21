Memorial Hermann's pediatric offices rebrand under one name

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System said it has brought together Memorial Hermann Medical Group Pediatrics and Children's Memorial Hermann network under one new brand: Children's Memorial Hermann Pediatrics.

Children's Memorial Hermann Pediatrics includes Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital as well as pediatric emergency centers, specialized emergency pediatric and neonatal transport services, pediatric urgent care services, and multiple specialty programs.

"Parents have many choices when selecting care for their child, and sending a clear message about our ability to provide exceptional care for pediatric patients is important, especially during times of stress and uncertainty," said Victoria Regan, MD, vice president of women's and children's services at Memorial Hermann Health System, in an Aug. 14 news release. "Children’s Memorial Hermann Pediatrics aims to make this choice simple for parents — building on our distinguished reputation of providing high-quality, specialized pediatric care through the Children's Memorial Hermann brand, while continuing to expand our offering of pediatric primary care with the MHMG physicians and clinics our patients and their families have come to know and trust."

Anne Pearson, MD, senior vice president and CEO for the Physicians of Memorial Hermann, said the health system also aims to bring clarity to patients and families who may have been confused previously by the various clinic names.

As part of the change, the names of pediatric clinics in the Houston area including in Atascocita, Sugar Land, Katy and the Texas Medical Center now reflect the Children's Memorial Hermann Pediatrics brand.

