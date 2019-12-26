Kaiser Permanente's disaster preparedness playbook

Kaiser Permanente's Northern California Region, based in Oakland, Calif., has executed its emergency response protocols twice after facing major wildfires over the last three years.

Three leaders from the region recently wrote an article about their emergency response practices for Harvard Business Review. The article was written by Tom Hanenburg, COO; Shakiara Kitchen, regional emergency management – practice specialist; and Suzy Fitzgerald, MD, regional emergency management training director.

Four keys to their success:

Create a centralized, regional command center with telecommunications and IT equipment to constantly surveil area hospitals' operations during emergency. Open the command center before the threat becomes an emergency. Proactively assess patient capacity at unaffected hospitals and plan transportation resources. Do as much as possible ahead of a full patient evacuation.

Read the full column here.

