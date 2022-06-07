Kaiser Permanente pledges zero carbon emissions by 2050

Kaiser Permanente is pledging to cut its greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and in full by 2050 through addressing emissions from purchased goods and services, investments, business-related travel and transportation, waste, and employee commuting.

The Oakland, Calif.-based payer-provider was the first American healthcare organization to achieve carbon-neutral status in 2020, according to a June 6 news release.

The company also recently joined the HHS climate pledge, which incentivizes healthcare companies to reduce emissions. It has already completed an analysis of the carbon footprint of its supply chain and fossil fuel exposure of its investments.



"Climate change and people's health are inextricably linked. As a healthcare organization we see the negative impacts and know we need to lead and act quickly," Chair and CEO Greg Adams said. "It is our collective moral obligation to reduce our own emissions, protect the health of our communities and support the vulnerable populations who are most impacted by climate change. We ask others to join us in our pledge, so together we can create a healthier, more equitable, and sustainable path forward."