Hall of Fame Health, 12 providers to offer medical services to former NFL players

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's new entity, Hall of Fame Health, has partnered with 12 U.S. healthcare providers to offer medical services to any former NFL player or team employee, and their families.

The program will provide access to additional in-network insurance coverage and concierge services.

"This network of world-class health systems, physician groups and provider organizations is committed to helping the Pro Football Hall of Fame serve former football players and their families as they look to navigate and gain access to the very best care," Jeremy Hogue, CEO of Hall of Fame Health, said in a news release. "It's consistent with the hall's mission to honor the heroes of the game. In the community of former football players, there is a need. We're rising to meet it."

Mr. Hogue estimated 80 percent of the NFL's nearly 20,000 former players are not covered under employer-sponsored health plans and must shop for coverage during the national open enrollment period, which starts next month.

"The founding members … are strategically located where there are high concentrations of NFL retirees," he said. "The goals of all of the participating organizations go beyond care for former athletes. We will assess new technologies and therapies, undertake research and work to advance care in ways that can be extended to our communities and create meaningful health benefits for everyone."

Hall of Fame Health partners are:

Andrews Institute (Gulf Breeze, Fla.)

Aultman Health (Canton, Ohio)

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)

Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

HCA Houston Healthcare

Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (Chicago)

OrthoLoneStar (independent orthopedic group in Texas)

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital

UCSF Health (San Francisco)

Vanderbilt Health (Nashville, Tenn.)

HonorHealth (Phoenix)

Providence Saint John's Health Center (Santa Monica, Calif.).

