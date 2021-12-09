CVS investor day: 4 things to know 

Listen
CVS is holding its first investor meeting since the start of the pandemic in which CEO Karen Lynch and other executives will share finanical progress and strategy goals with investors, CNBC reported Dec. 9.
Here are four things to know:
- Ms. Lynch has made clear the company's plan to push into primary care. She said that CVS is uniquely positioned to fix the healthcare system. "The market is ripe for change that only we can deliver," said Ms. Lynch.
- Shares of the company are up 4 percent on midday Dec. 9, reaching a 52-week high of $97.35
- Alan Lotvin, MD, executive vice president of CVS Health, said that CVS wants to make booking healthcare appointments as easy as booking a restaurant reservation. To do so, the clinics in the stores plan on opening as early as 6 a.m. and closing as late as 9 p.m. and having weekend hours.
- It projects earning $304 billion to $309 billion in revenue in fiscal 2022.