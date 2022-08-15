Ascension seeks strategy chiefs

Ascension is hiring chief strategy officers for its markets in Alabama and Indiana.

The $27 billion health system prefers candidates with 15 years or more of experience to lead the development and implementation of the Ascension strategic plan in its Birmingham, Ala., and Indianapolis markets.

Responsibilities include assessment of the need to grow and compete through buying, building or partnering; development of the overall ambulatory strategy; co-leading development of the three-year capital plan with the CFO; and co-leading development of service line strategic plans.

Ascension has more than 70 locations in Birmingham and 220 locations in Indianapolis. Nationally, the health system has more than 2,600 sites of care across 19 states and Washington, D.C.