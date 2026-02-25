Ardent Health and hellocare.ai partner to implement enterprise AI assisted virtual physician, nursing, patient safety and intelligent care delivery

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. and CLEARWATER, Fla. (February 20, 2026) – Ardent Health, a leading provider of healthcare in growing mid-sized urban communities across the U.S., today announced it has partnered with hellocare.ai as its enterprise platform for AI assisted virtual physician, virtual nursing, virtual patient observation and advanced patient safety capabilities. The deployment will span more than 2,000 patient rooms and support a broad range of inpatient care environments.

Through this partnership, Ardent Health will expand and standardize its existing virtual nursing and virtual care capabilities using hellocare.ai’s AI Assisted Virtual Nursing, Telehealth and AI Assisted Virtual Patient Safety Monitoring modules, leveraging artificial intelligence for fall prevention, fall detection and pressure injury prevention. The platform will be deployed across diverse clinical settings to enhance patient safety, extend clinical capacity, and support frontline care teams.

“Our priority is to deliver safe, high-quality care while supporting providers, nurses and care teams with the right technology to enable them to perform at the top of their license and do what they do best – care for people,” said Lisa Dolan, MSN, RN, NEA BC, chief nursing officer at Ardent Health. “We’ve seen firsthand how virtual nursing can support our nurses and strengthen patient safety. hellocare.ai enables us to extend care beyond the bedside, improve patient observation, and proactively reduce risk, all within a single, integrated platform.”

By standardizing on hellocare.ai, Ardent Health is creating a unified virtual care infrastructure that supports consistent workflows, real time collaboration and scalable growth across its sites of care. The platform combines AI powered monitoring, purpose-built hardware, and deep clinical integration to reduce fragmentation and improve operational efficiency.

“Virtual care is a critical component of modern care delivery and one that will enhance the clinician and patient experience across the communities we serve,” said FJ Campbell, MD, chief medical officer at Ardent Health. “This partnership brings together virtual physician care, nursing, patient observation, and AI driven safety tools in a way that is clinically meaningful and operationally scalable across our organization.”

The deployment also supports Ardent Health’s broader digital transformation strategy, enabling intelligent automation and data driven insights at the point of care.

“Ardent Health understands that AI must be embedded into care delivery in a practical and clinically responsible way,” said Labinot Bytyqi, Founder and CEO of hellocare.ai. “Their leadership team is not pursuing isolated pilots. They are operationalizing intelligent virtual care across the organization to strengthen safety, support clinicians and drive measurable impact.”

hellocare.ai currently supports more than 100 health systems nationwide with AI assisted virtual care delivery, intelligent room technology, and enterprise grade clinical workflows.

About Ardent Health

Ardent Health is a leading provider of healthcare in growing mid-sized urban communities across the U.S. With a focus on people and investments in innovative services and technologies, Ardent is passionate about making healthcare better and easier to access. Through its subsidiaries, Ardent delivers care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals and 280 sites of care with over 1,900 employed and affiliated providers across six states. For more information, please visit ardenthealth.com.

About hellocare.ai

hellocare.ai is a leading provider of AI assisted virtual care solutions. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, the company supports more than 70 health systems across the United States and is rapidly expanding globally. hellocare.ai helps health systems deliver high quality, patient centered care while improving clinical efficiency and staff wellbeing. Its fully integrated platform includes AI Assisted Virtual Nursing, Virtual Sitting, Patient Engagement, Digital Whiteboards, Digital Room Signage, Ambient Documentation, Hospital at Home, Remote Patient Monitoring, and Digital Clinic, seamlessly embedding into existing EHRs, infrastructure, and care delivery models.

For more information, visit hellocare.ai.