Amazon to add 150,000 seasonal jobs

Amazon announced Oct. 18 that it plans to hire 150,000 workers for seasonal positions across the country. According to Bloomberg, this is about 50 percent more than last year.

The new positions are in addition to the 165,000 jobs it announced it's hiring for in September.

Seasonal employees are essential for the retail giant to deliver to customers during the busy holiday season. They will help full-time employees at 250 new fulfillment centers, sorting centers, regional air hubs and delivery stations that opened this year.

The average starting salary sits at $18 per hour, with $3,000 sign-up bonuses and an extra $3 per hour depending on shift location, according to a news release from Amazon. Seasonal roles can become paths to full-time employment which will then include benefits, according to Amazon.

Amazon is the second-largest private U.S. employer after Walmart, employing 1.3 million people at the end of June.