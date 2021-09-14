Amazon to hire 165,000

Listen
Amazon is looking to hire more than 165,000 employees as the company continues to grow and rapidly expands its healthcare initiatives.
Five details:
- Amazon is hosting a virtual recruiting event Sept. 15 as it seeks to fill hundreds of thousands of open positions, according to a Sept. 14 news release.
- Amazon is the largest job creator in the U.S., according to the news release.
- The company is looking to fill 125,000 positions in local employment opportunities in roles such as fulfillment and transportation. The retail giant is seeking to fill another 40,000 corporate and technology positions.
- Benefits for full-time positions include health, vision, dental, a 401(k) with a 50 percent company match, up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave and Amazon's Career Choice program, where the company pays full college tuition for its front-line employees. Sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 are available in some locations.
- Amazon's job-seeking website advertised Amazon Pharmacy as one of six divisions it is currently recruiting for.