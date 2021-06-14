Amazon opens 3 employee health clinics in Detroit

Amazon has opened three new health centers in Detroit for its employees through a partnership with Crossover Health, a medical group that works with self-insured employers, according to a June 14 Royal Oak Tribune report.

Amazon partnered with Crossover Health in March to open Neighborhood Health Centers in Michigan, California, Texas, Arizona and Kentucky. The centers offer primary care services, physical therapy, chiropractic and mental health services.

With the health centers, Amazon aims to lower the cost of healthcare for employees and their family members. The centers, which are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends, are designed as an option for Amazon employees to avoid more expensive visits to emergency rooms or urgent care centers.

"[The goal] is to take into account what’s our priority for you and how does this fit into the bigger scheme of who you are and what obligations you have outside of being an Amazon employee," said Melanie Odeleye, MD, physician manager of the three Detroit Amazon clinics, according to the report.

Amazon's health centers are open every day except Christmas.