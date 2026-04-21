Allina Health Selects hellocare.ai for Enterprise AI Assisted Intelligent Hospital Rooms and Virtual Care Delivery

Minneapolis, MN and Clearwater, FL — hellocare.ai, a leading provider of AI assisted virtual care solutions, today announced that Allina Health has selected hellocare.ai as its enterprise platform for AI assisted intelligent hospital rooms and virtual care delivery across its inpatient facilities.

Through this strategic partnership, Allina Health will deploy the full suite of hellocare.ai inpatient modules, including AI Assisted Virtual Nursing and Telehealth, AI Assisted Virtual Sitting, Digital Whiteboards and Room Signs, and Patient Engagement. These capabilities will enable Allina Health to enhance patient safety, strengthen clinical workflows, and improve communication between patients and care teams across the hospital environment.

By implementing hellocare.ai’s integrated platform, Allina Health will create intelligent hospital rooms designed to support nurses, physicians, and care teams with AI assisted monitoring, virtual collaboration tools, and real time patient communication systems. The deployment will help reduce administrative burden on clinical staff while improving patient experience and operational efficiency.

“Health systems are looking for scalable ways to support caregivers while maintaining the highest standards of patient care,” said Dave Ingham, Senior Vice President, Chief Digital & Information Officer at Allina Health. “Our partnership with hellocare.ai allows us to implement intelligent hospital room technology that supports our clinical teams, enhances patient safety, and enables new models of care delivery across our hospitals.”

The hellocare.ai platform brings together AI assisted monitoring, virtual care workflows, and digital communication tools into a single integrated environment. This enables health systems to expand virtual nursing programs, improve fall prevention and patient observation, and provide patients with modern digital tools for communication, education, and entertainment during their hospital stay.

“Allina Health is recognized as a forward thinking health system committed to innovation and high quality care,” said Lawrence Cho, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy & Growth Officer at Allina Health. “Implementing AI assisted intelligent hospital rooms will help us support our care teams while improving the overall experience for patients and families.”

“We are proud to partner with Allina Health as they expand their virtual care capabilities and intelligent hospital room strategy,” said Labinot Bytyqi, Founder and CEO of hellocare.ai. “Allina’s leadership continues to demonstrate how technology and AI can be used responsibly to support caregivers, improve safety, and transform the inpatient care experience.”

About Allina Health

Allina Health is a nonprofit health system dedicated to the prevention and treatment of illness and enhancing the health of individuals, families, and communities throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. The organization operates hospitals, clinics, and a wide range of specialty services, providing comprehensive care to millions of patients each year.

About hellocare.ai

hellocare.ai is a leading provider of AI assisted virtual care solutions. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, the company supports more than 100 health systems across the United States and is rapidly expanding globally. hellocare.ai helps health systems deliver high quality, patient centered care while improving clinical efficiency and staff wellbeing. Its fully integrated platform includes AI Assisted Virtual Nursing, Virtual Sitting, Patient Engagement, Digital Whiteboards, Digital Room Signage, Ambient Documentation, and additional intelligent hospital room capabilities.

For more information, schedule a demo via hellocare.ai

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mimoza Buonsanti – mimoza.buonsanti@hellocare.ai

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.