60+ healthcare groups back federal vaccine mandate for businesses 

More than 60 healthcare organizations have signed a joint statement supporting the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's vaccine mandate and testing requirements, reported The Washington Post Nov. 18.

"We — physicians, nurses and advanced practice clinicians, health experts, and health care professional societies — fully support the requirement that workers at companies with over 100 workers be vaccinated or tested," read the statement.

Among the signatories was the American College of Surgeons, the American Medical Association and the National League for Nursing, as well as individual medical professionals. The statement was organized by Ezekiel Emanuel, MD, PhD, a professor of medical ethics at Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

The vaccine mandate is currently blocked in a federal court, but would require businesses with more than 100 employees to have their workforce vaccinated or have their employees undergo frequent testing. Some business groups have pushed back against the OSHA requirements, citing arguments of personal choice and the upcoming busy holiday season.

"From the first day of this pandemic, businesses have wanted to vanquish this virus. Now is their chance to step up and show they are serious. Implementing these commonsense OSHA standards is an important step for our workers, businesses, and the nation as a whole," the organizations wrote.