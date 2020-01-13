4 New York hospital execs on what 'Medicare for All' would mean for them

More hospital closures, longer wait times, and cuts to research and development funds would be the new reality under a single-payer system like "Medicare for All," four hospital executives told Newsday.

Here's what they had to say:

Kevin Dahill, president and CEO of the Suburban Hospital Alliance of New York State: "All you have to do is look at the hospitals that are in the most financial trouble to see they're usually the ones that depend mostly on Medicaid or Medicare payments. If [Medicare for All] happens, the clock will be ticking on every hospital. Some will close."



Michael Dowling, president and CEO of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health: "It's like you want to go and redo the kitchen and some ideologue shows up and says you have to knock down the house, all the way to its foundation. No. I just need a kitchen."



Andrew Brotman, MD, executive vice president and vice dean for clinical affairs and strategy and chief clinical officer at NYU Langone Health in New York City: "Research and development would be particularly hurt because it's mostly supported by surpluses and philanthropy. Philanthropy would become one of the few sources, and it would be unlikely to make up the difference."

Richard Murphy, president and CEO of Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, N.Y.: "I just don't know how I'd make the math work [under Medicare for All]."

