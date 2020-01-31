4 hospitals that have joined Mayo Clinic's network

Since launching in 2011, 47 hospitals and health systems across the U.S. have joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a worldwide group of independent care systems that can tap into the knowledge and medical expertise of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic.

Below are four hospitals that joined in the last six months, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review:

1. Baton Rouge hospital joins Mayo Clinic network

Baton Rouge (La.) General and the Baton Rouge Clinic have joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

2. South Dakota health system joins Mayo network, changes name

Regional Health, a five-hospital system based in Rapid City, S.D., changed its name to Monument Health and joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network on Jan. 17.

3. North Carolina hospital joins Mayo network

Morehead City, N.C.-based Carteret Health Care became the first facility in North Carolina to join the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

4. Mayo Clinic adds Egyptian hospital to care network

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has added Saudi German Hospital Cairo in Egypt to the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

More articles on strategy:

Walmart expands standalone health center model

What's next for the Camden Coalition after MIT study challenges core strategy

Optum's strategy in Las Vegas reveals how it plans to rapidly expand

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.