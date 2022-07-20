3 strategies to improve physician wellbeing, care quality

When physician well being is a priority, patient care is poised to increase. Making sure physicians know their strengths, feel supported and identifying potential systemic changes can all help improve physician wellbeing and thus care, the Harvard Business Review reported July 18.
Here are three approaches to ensure physicians aren't burnt out so they can provide quality care.
- Ensure that physicians know their strengths and emphasize these to them. Sharing positive reviews of service with physicians can help boost their confidence and remind them of their mission to deliver good quality care.
- Support the psychological safety of physicians by creating a work environment that allows them to speak out freely, trust their colleagues and respect one another.
- Identify the systemic changes the healthcare organization can make as opposed to putting pressure on individual physicians to change. When a system makes a big shift in improvement of metrics, it usually stems from a systemic change.