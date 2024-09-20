Mayo Clinic Care Network welcomes first European hospitals

Two hospitals in Istanbul are the newest members of the Mayo Clinic Care Network — a group of more than three dozen healthcare organizations with access to Mayo Clinic resources and expertise.

American Hospital and Koç University Hospital, both in Istanbul, are the first European institutions to join the network, according to a Sept. 19 news release. The network has a handful of members outside of the U.S. To join, organizations undergo a rigorous review process led by Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic.

Physicians at the new member hospitals will have access to a suite of clinical tools and services from Mayo Clinic, including consultative services, treatment recommendations and video conferences to discuss complex cases.