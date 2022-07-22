US News flags med schools' misreporting: 4 things to know 

U.S. News & World Report moved some medical schools to the "unranked" category of its Best Graduate Schools rankings after discrepancies in data were identified.

U.S. News & World Report relies on schools to accurately report data. Misreporting occurs in small proportions — typically less than 0.1 percent each year. U.S. News highlighted 11 different rankings in which various schools and universities misreported data since 2019.

"In these rare cases, the misreporting by these schools resulted in their numerical ranks being higher than they otherwise would have been if the correct data had been used originally," the publication said July 7.

Four things to know:

1. Four medical schools misreported data and have been delisted from a U.S. News ranking since 2019:

East Tennessee State University (Johnson City)

University of Virginia (Charlottesville)

Washington University (St. Louis)

Eastern Virginia Medical School (Norfolk)

2. The following seven schools misreported data for nursing schools or programs since 2019:

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus (Aurora)

University of Pittsburgh

University of Alabama--Huntsville

University of Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha)

Alverno College (Milwaukee)

Widener University (Chester, Pa.)

University of Illinois—Chicago

3. All schools' unranked status will last until the accuracy of the following submission in accordance with the publication's requirements can be confirmed by the school and until the publication of the next edition.

4. No other schools' rankings were changed as a result of delistings.