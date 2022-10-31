US News adds transparency metric to Best Hospitals ranking

The next edition of U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals list will include a new public transparency metric for the pulmonology and lung surgery ranking, the organization said Oct. 31.

The new measure will assess whether hospitals' performance data for lobectomy has been publicly reported to a database maintained by the Society of Thoracic Surgeons. More than 100 thoracic surgery programs have already publicly reported their performance data to the database. Remaining programs have until December 14 to do so to receive credit from U.S. News.

The publication first added public transparency measures to its Best Hospitals methodology in 2015. Various rankings — including its cardiology and heart surgery ranking, and neurology and neurosurgery ranking — already include transparency metrics.

U.S. News releases its Best Hospitals rankings annually in July.



Learn more here.