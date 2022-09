Top 10 obstetrics and gynecology programs, ranked by physicians

University of California in San Francisco offers the best clinical training in obstetrics and gynecology, according to Doximity's 2022 to 2023 Residency Navigator.

The ranking system, released July 25, gives medical students insights from physicians on residency programs nationwide and consists of over 300,000 reviews and ratings from more than 125,000 verified residents and alumni.

Physicians contribute nominations, ratings and reviews. Ratings comprise three major parts: current resident and recent alumni satisfaction data, reputation data and objective data.

Here are the top 10 residency programs for obstetrics and gynecology, based on reputation scores:

1. University of California San Francisco

2. Brigham and Women's Hospital/Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

3. McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University (Chicago)

4. University of North Carolina Hospitals (Chapel Hill)

5. UPMC Medical Education (Pittsburgh)

6. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Columbia campus (New York City)

7. NYU Grossman School of Medicine (New York City)

8. Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)

9. University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)

10. Washington University (St. Louis)