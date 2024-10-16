The healthiest states for women and children in 2024, per UnitedHealth

For women and children in 2024, New Hampshire is the healthiest state in the nation while Arkansas is the least healthy, according to the "America's Health Rankings 2024 Health of Women and Children Report" from the United Health Foundation.

The October report from UnitedHealth's philanthropic arm ranked the states using 33 data sources and 82 measures across five categories of health: social and economic factors, physical environment, behaviors, clinical care, and health outcomes. In 2023, Minnesota was the healthiest state for women and children, while Mississippi was the least healthy. The 2023 ranking is here.

New Hampshire is the healthiest state in 2024 in part because it has a low percentage of women and children living in poverty and a high prevalence of high school completion. The state struggles with a low percentage of children who are considered "flourishing," a high prevalence of frequent mental distress among women and high prevalence of multiple chronic conditions among women.

Arkansas is the unhealthiest state in 2024 in part because it has a high prevalence of adverse childhood experiences among children, a high teen birth rate and high prevalence of cigarette smoking among women. The state succeeds in having a low prevalence of illicit drug use among adolescents, high prevalence of wellness visits among women, and low housing costs among households with children.

State health rankings:

  1. New Hampshire
  2. Massachusetts
  3. Minnesota
  4. New Jersey
  5. Vermont
  6. Utah
  7. Connecticut
  8. Hawaii
  9. Colorado
  10. Washington
  11. Rhode Island
  12. Maryland
  13. Iowa
  14. California
  15. Virginia
  16. Maine
  17. Nebraska
  18. Wisconsin
  19. North Dakota
  20. Oregon
  21. New York
  22. South Dakota
  23. Illinois
  24. Idaho
  25. Pennsylvania
  26. Florida
  27. Delaware
  28. North Carolina
  29. Kansas
  30. Michigan
  31. Wyoming
  32. Montana
  33. Arizona
  34. Indiana
  35. Texas
  36. Georgia
  37. Alaska
  38. South Carolina
  39. Ohio
  40. New Mexico
  41. Nevada
  42. Missouri
  43. Tennessee
  44. Kentucky
  45. Alabama
  46. West Virginia
  47. Oklahoma
  48. Louisiana
  49. Mississippi
  50. Arkansas

