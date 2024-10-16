The healthiest states for women and children in 2024, per UnitedHealth

For women and children in 2024, New Hampshire is the healthiest state in the nation while Arkansas is the least healthy, according to the "America's Health Rankings 2024 Health of Women and Children Report" from the United Health Foundation.

The October report from UnitedHealth's philanthropic arm ranked the states using 33 data sources and 82 measures across five categories of health: social and economic factors, physical environment, behaviors, clinical care, and health outcomes. In 2023, Minnesota was the healthiest state for women and children, while Mississippi was the least healthy. The 2023 ranking is here.

New Hampshire is the healthiest state in 2024 in part because it has a low percentage of women and children living in poverty and a high prevalence of high school completion. The state struggles with a low percentage of children who are considered "flourishing," a high prevalence of frequent mental distress among women and high prevalence of multiple chronic conditions among women.

Arkansas is the unhealthiest state in 2024 in part because it has a high prevalence of adverse childhood experiences among children, a high teen birth rate and high prevalence of cigarette smoking among women. The state succeeds in having a low prevalence of illicit drug use among adolescents, high prevalence of wellness visits among women, and low housing costs among households with children.

State health rankings: