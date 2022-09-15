The cities where inflation has grown the most, least

Inflation climbed higher in some cities than others over the past several months, with a handful of cities seeing inflation fall.

To determine the difference in inflation growth between 23 major metropolitan statistical areas, WalletHub compared key metrics related to the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation. It compared the Consumer Price Index for the latest month for which BLS data is available to two months prior and one year prior to assess how inflation changed in the short- and long-term.

Below are the MSAs where inflation has increased the most and the least in the short-term, comparing the latest month for which data is available compared to two months prior, followed by the long-term, comparing the latest month to one year prior.

To view full snapshot of states' inflation changes, find the full ranking here.

Cities with most short-term growth to inflation



1. Denver: 1.7 percent

2. Atlanta: 1.3 percent

Tampa: 1.3 percent

3. Minneapolis: 1.2 percent

San Diego: 1.2 percent

4. Riverside, Calif.: 1.1 percent

Washington, D.C.: 1.1 percent

5. Dallas: 1 percent

Cities with least short-term growth to inflation

1. Anchorage, Alaska: -4 percent

2. San Francisco: -0.5 percent

Detroit: -0.5 percent

3. New York: -0.10 percent

Chicago: -0.10 percent

4. Philadelphia: 0 percent

Seattle: 0 percent

5. Houston: 0.1 percent

Baltimore: 0.1 percent

Cities with most long-term growth to inflation

1. Phoenix: 13 percent

2. Atlanta: 11.7 percent

3. Tampa, Fla.: 11.2 percent

4. Miami: 10.7 percent

5. Baltimore: 10.2 percent

6. Houston: 9.5 percent

7. Dallas: 9.4 percent

Cities with least long-term growth to inflation



1. San Francisco: 5.7 percent

2. New York: 6.6 percent

3. Honolulu, Hawaii: 6.8 percent

4. Boston: 7 percent

5. San Diego: 7.3 percent

6. St. Louis: 7.5 percent

Washington, D.C.: 7.5 percent