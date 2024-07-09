The 5 wealthiest women in healthcare, per Forbes

Each year, Forbes releases its World's Billionaires list, highlighting the wealthiest individuals globally based on their net worth.

The list of 2,781 individuals is based on the publication's Real-Time Billionaires rankings, which track the wealth of the world's richest people in real time.

Below are the five richest female billionaires in healthcare from the rankings, with their net worth as shown on July 9.

Zhong Huijuan

Overall rank on Forbes' World's Billionaires list released April 2: 334

Country: China

Real-time net worth as of July 9: $8.6 billion

Ms. Huijuan chairs Chinese drugmaker Hansoh Pharmaceutical.

Massimiliana Landini Aleotti & family

Overall rank on Forbes' World's Billionaires list released April 2: 344

Country: Italy

Real-time net worth as of July 9: $8.1 billion

Massimiliana Landini Aleotti and her children inherited pharmaceutical giant Menarini from her late husband 10 years ago.

Ronda Stryker

Overall rank on Forbes' World's Billionaires list released April 2: 312

Country: U.S.

Real-time net worth as of July 9: $7.8 billion

Ms. Stryker is the director of and the largest individual shareholder in Stryker Corp., a medical equipment company founded by her grandfather, Homer Stryker.

Dona Bertarelli

Overall rank on Forbes' World's Billionaires list released April 2: 469

Country: Switzerland

Real-time net worth as of July 9: $6.2 billion

Ms. Bertarelli's family's biotech business, Serono, sold in 2007 for more than $13 billion.

Jian Yao

Overall rank on Forbes' World's Billionaires list released April 2: 775

Country: China

Real-time net worth as of July 9: $3.9 billion

Ms. Jian obtained a minority stake in Mindray, a medical device company, when she and her husband divorced in 2020.