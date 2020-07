States ranked by confirmed COVID-19 cases - July 1

New York still has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases of all U.S. states, while Hawaii has the least, according to The Washington Post.

The Post used internal data and data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University to break down the number of confirmed cases in each state and the District of Columbia between Feb. 29 and June 30. The below case figures represent data as of July 1 at 8:10 a.m. CDT. The Post noted these figures are provisional and may be revised by each state. State populations are based on 2019 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The 50 states and District of Columbia ranked by confirmed COVID-19 cases since Feb. 29:

New York — 393,454 confirmed cases

Population: 19.4 million residents



California — 222,917

Population: 39.5 million



New Jersey — 171,667

Population: 8.9 million



Texas — 159,986

Population: 30 million



Florida — 152,434

Population: 21.5 million



Illinois — 144,238

Population: 12.7 million



Massachusetts — 108,882

Population: 6.9 million



Pennsylvania — 86,606

Population: 12.8 million



Georgia — 81,291

Population: 10.6 million



Arizona — 79,215

Population: 7.3 million



Michigan — 70,728

Population: 10 million



Maryland — 67,559

Population: 6 million



North Carolina — 64,670

Population: 10.5 million



Virginia — 62,787

Population: 8.5 million



Louisiana — 58,095

Population: 4.6 million



Ohio — 51,789

Population: 11.7 million



Connecticut — 46,514

Population: 3.6 million



Indiana — 45,594

Population: 6.7 million



Tennessee — 43,509

Population: 6.8 million



Alabama — 37,536

Population: 4.9 million



Minnesota — 36,303

Population: 5.6 million



South Carolina — 36,297

Population: 5.1 million



Washington — 32,824

Population: 7.6 million



Colorado — 32,715

Population: 5.8 million



Iowa — 28,944

Population: 3.2 million



Wisconsin — 28,659

Population: 5.8 million



Mississippi — 27,247

Population: 3 million



Utah — 22,217

Population: 3.2 million



Missouri — 21,551

Population: 6.1 million



Arkansas — 20,777

Population: 3 million



Nebraska — 19,177

Population: 1.9 million



Nevada — 18,456

Population: 3.1 million



Rhode Island — 16,813

Population: 1.1 million



Kentucky — 15,624

Population: 4.5 million



Kansas — 14,318

Population: 2.9 million



Oklahoma — 13,757

Population: 4 million



New Mexico — 12,147

Population: 2.1 million



Delaware — 11,474

Population: 973,764



District of Columbia — 10,327

Population: 705,749



Oregon — 8,656

Population: 4.2 million



South Dakota — 6,764

Population: 884,659



Idaho — 6,117

Population: 1.8 million



New Hampshire — 5,782

Population: 1.4 million



North Dakota — 3,576

Population: 762,062



Maine — 3,253

Population: 1.3 million



West Virginia — 2,905

Population: 1.8 million



Wyoming — 1,487

Population: 578,759



Vermont — 1,208

Population: 623,989



Montana — 967

Population: 1.1 million



Alaska — 940

Population: 731,545



Hawaii — 917

Population: 1.4 million

To learn more, click here.

More articles on rankings and ratings:

US News says it erred in children's hospital specialty rankings

10 states with the most, fewest COVID-19 restrictions

25 most environmentally friendly hospitals, ranked by Practice Greenhealth

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.