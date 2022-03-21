Physicians' average annual wage, ranked by state

South Dakota has the highest average annual wage for physicians, according to rankings released March 21 by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

The metric was among 19 that WalletHub examined to determine the best and worst states for physicians in 2022. Physicians' average annual wage is based on the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The data was adjusted for cost of living.

Here are the state rankings, from highest to lowest, for average annual pay, per WalletHub: