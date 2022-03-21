Physicians' average annual wage, ranked by state

South Dakota has the highest average annual wage for physicians, according to rankings released March 21 by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

The metric was among 19 that WalletHub examined to determine the best and worst states for physicians in 2022. Physicians' average annual wage is based on the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The data was adjusted for cost of living. 

Here are the state rankings, from highest to lowest, for average annual pay, per WalletHub:   

  1. South Dakota
  2. Indiana
  3. Wisconsin
  4. Mississippi
  5. Kentucky
  6. Iowa
  7. Minnesota
  8. Georgia
  9. South Carolina
  10. Montana
  11. Oklahoma
  12. Ohio
  13. North Carolina
  14. Alabama
  15. New Mexico
  16. Missouri
  17. Pennsylvania
  18. Arizona
  19. Illinois
  20. Wyoming
  21. North Dakota
  22. Arkansas
  23. Louisiana
  24. West Virginia
  25. Kansas
  26. Idaho
  27. Nevada
  28. Tennessee
  29. Nebraska
  30. Texas
  31. New Hampshire
  32. Florida
  33. Michigan
  34. Colorado
  35. Utah
  36. Delaware
  37. Washington
  38. Virginia
  39. Maine
  40. Alaska
  41. Oregon
  42. New Jersey
  43. Rhode Island
  44. Hawaii
  45. Connecticut
  46. Maryland
  47. New York
  48. Vermont
  49. California
  50. Massachusetts
  51. Washington, D.C.

