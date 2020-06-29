Number of COVID-19 tests performed by state - June 29

In the U.S., nearly 31 million tests have been performed to detect the novel coronavirus as of 1:16 p.m. CDT June 29, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The COVID Tracking Project collects coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Here's how the 50 states and D.C. stack up, by number of tests performed, as of June 29:

1. California: 3.9 million

2. New York: 3.8 million

3. Florida: 1.8 million

4. Texas: 1.7 million

5. Illinois: 1.5 million

6. New Jersey: 1.3 million

7. Michigan: 1 million

8. North Carolina: 871,905



9. Massachusetts: 835,794

10. Georgia: 806,938

11. Ohio: 756,765



12. Tennessee: 748,553

13. Pennsylvania: 742,982

14. Louisiana: 696,111

15. Virginia: 628,623

16. Minnesota: 585,417

17. Wisconsin: 552,600

18. Washington: 525,802

19. Maryland: 519,473

20. Arizona: 509,896

21. Indiana: 470,535

22. Connecticut: 438,623

23. Alabama: 386,280

24. Missouri: 361,173



25. South Carolina: 359,802

26. Kentucky: 358,491

27. Utah: 328,449

28. Oklahoma: 326,015



29. New Mexico: 322,959

30. Colorado: 313,711

31. Iowa: 295,915

32. Arkansas: 291,222

33. Mississippi: 280,188



34. Nevada: 267,580

35. Rhode Island: 230,508

36. Oregon: 217,391

37. Nebraska: 172,798

38. Kansas: 167,859



39. West Virginia: 166,508

40. New Hampshire: 116,109

41. Alaska: 108,300



42. Delaware: 106,346



43. North Dakota: 103,925

44. Maine: 93,495

45. District of Columbia: 93,132

46. Idaho: 86,345

47. Montana: 82,474



48. South Dakota: 78,893

49. Hawaii: 75,478

50. Vermont: 63,865

51. Wyoming: 31,823

