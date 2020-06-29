Number of COVID-19 tests performed by state - June 29
In the U.S., nearly 31 million tests have been performed to detect the novel coronavirus as of 1:16 p.m. CDT June 29, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.
The COVID Tracking Project collects coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
Here's how the 50 states and D.C. stack up, by number of tests performed, as of June 29:
1. California: 3.9 million
2. New York: 3.8 million
3. Florida: 1.8 million
4. Texas: 1.7 million
5. Illinois: 1.5 million
6. New Jersey: 1.3 million
7. Michigan: 1 million
8. North Carolina: 871,905
9. Massachusetts: 835,794
10. Georgia: 806,938
11. Ohio: 756,765
12. Tennessee: 748,553
13. Pennsylvania: 742,982
14. Louisiana: 696,111
15. Virginia: 628,623
16. Minnesota: 585,417
17. Wisconsin: 552,600
18. Washington: 525,802
19. Maryland: 519,473
20. Arizona: 509,896
21. Indiana: 470,535
22. Connecticut: 438,623
23. Alabama: 386,280
24. Missouri: 361,173
25. South Carolina: 359,802
26. Kentucky: 358,491
27. Utah: 328,449
28. Oklahoma: 326,015
29. New Mexico: 322,959
30. Colorado: 313,711
31. Iowa: 295,915
32. Arkansas: 291,222
33. Mississippi: 280,188
34. Nevada: 267,580
35. Rhode Island: 230,508
36. Oregon: 217,391
37. Nebraska: 172,798
38. Kansas: 167,859
39. West Virginia: 166,508
40. New Hampshire: 116,109
41. Alaska: 108,300
42. Delaware: 106,346
43. North Dakota: 103,925
44. Maine: 93,495
45. District of Columbia: 93,132
46. Idaho: 86,345
47. Montana: 82,474
48. South Dakota: 78,893
49. Hawaii: 75,478
50. Vermont: 63,865
51. Wyoming: 31,823
