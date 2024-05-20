Best, worst states for military retirees

South Carolina is the best state for military retirees, and Oregon is the worst, according to an analysis released May 20 by WalletHub.

To determine the best and worst states for military retirement, the financial services company used 28 metrics to evaluate the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three dimensions: economic environment, quality of life and healthcare. Metrics ranged from state tax policies on military pension to the presence or absence of veteran treatment courts. More details on the methodology can be found here.

Here are the best states for military retirees, per the ranking:

1. South Carolina

2. Florida

3. Virginia

4. Maryland

5. North Dakota

6. Minnesota

7. Alaska

8. Connecticut

9. New Hampshire

10. South Dakota

Here are the worst states for military retirees, per the ranking:

1. Oregon

2. New Mexico

3. Vermont

4. District of Columbia

5. Nevada

6. Washington

7. Mississippi

8. Tennessee

9. Iowa

10. Colorado